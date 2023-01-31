Aston Villa striker search going to the wire

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

An approach for the Lyon striker had been considered earlier in the month, but interest has cooled and the Saints were last night favourites for the 26-year-old’s signature.

Villa boss Unai Emery has made no secret of his desire to recruit an experienced forward following the £15million sale of Danny Ings to West Ham but attempts to land the club’s primary targets have so far been fruitless.

New signing Jhon Duran will be available for Saturday’s visit of Leicester but Ollie Watkins is the only senior, experienced striker on the books.