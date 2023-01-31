Aston Villa recalled Bertrand Traore from loan spell

Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore

The Burkina Faso international will provide boss Unai Emery with another option in attack following the £15million sale of Danny Ings to West Ham earlier in the month.

Traore had already returned to Bodymoor Heath for treatment on a knee injury but the 27-year-old, who joined Villa from Lyon for £19m in 2020, is expected to be back to full fitness within the next fortnight.

Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has, meanwhile, completed a deadline day loan switch to Luton Town.

The Zimbabwe international had been on Albion’s list of possible targets but has instead joined their Championship rivals for the rest of the season.