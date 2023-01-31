Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa deadline day hits: Tyrone Mings

By Jonny DruryAston VillaPublished: Comments

When it comes to deadline day signings many will end up falling into two categories - hits or misses.

Tyrone Mings
Tyrone Mings

And when it comes to Aston Villa in recent seasons - one of those that was very much a hit was defender Tyrone Mings.

Back in January 2019, Dean Smith was looking to build on his squad in a bid for a promotion push.

He turned to Bournemouth on deadline day and brought in defender Tyrone Mings to bolster his backline.

It turned out to be a good move.

Mings, who had began in non league before moving to Ipswich Town and then on to the Cherries arrived on loan initially.

He played 18 times and scored two goals as Villa secured a play off spot and then earned promotion via the play offs.

Since then Mings has gone from strength to strength and been an ever present for Villa in the top flight.

And he also fought his way into the England squad - and now has 17 caps for his country.

Very much a deadline day hit.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News