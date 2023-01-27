Aston Villa fined £20,000 after admitting FA charge

The club were hit with the penalty after admitting an FA charge of failing to ensure players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the 65th minute at the St Mary’s Stadium.
Players surrounded referee Michael Salisbury when Ward-Prowse’s strike was initially allowed to stand, with midfielder Douglas Luiz shown a yellow card after putting his arm on the official.
The goal was subsequently chalked off via a VAR check, after Salisbury deemed Jacob Ramsey to have been fouled in the build-up.
Nevertheless, the referee still deemed Villa’s protests were excessive and included them in his match report, which led to the club being formally charged earlier this week.
Villa went on to win the match 1-0 courtesy of a 77th minute Ollie Watkins header.