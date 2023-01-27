Aston Villa fined £20,000 after admitting FA charge

Referee Michael Salisbury checks the pitch side VAR monitor before ruling out the goal by Southampton's James Ward-Prowse (not pictured) during the Premier League match at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture date: Saturday January 21, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Southampton. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The club were hit with the penalty after admitting an FA charge of failing to ensure players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the 65th minute at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Players surrounded referee Michael Salisbury when Ward-Prowse’s strike was initially allowed to stand, with midfielder Douglas Luiz shown a yellow card after putting his arm on the official.

The goal was subsequently chalked off via a VAR check, after Salisbury deemed Jacob Ramsey to have been fouled in the build-up.

Nevertheless, the referee still deemed Villa’s protests were excessive and included them in his match report, which led to the club being formally charged earlier this week.