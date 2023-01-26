Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa youngster Ben Chrisene suffers serious knee injury

By Jonny DruryAston VillaPublished: Comments

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has revealed that on-loan Aston Villa defender Ben Chrisene will be out for a "significant period" with a serious medial ligament injury.

Aston Villa's Ben Chrisene during the FA Youth Cup Final at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Monday May 24, 2021..
Aston Villa's Ben Chrisene during the FA Youth Cup Final at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Monday May 24, 2021..

The 19-year-old full-back, who joined Killie from Villa on a season-long loan last summer, picked up the injury late in the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Celtic and has missed subsequent games against Rangers and Dumbarton.

Ahead of the bottom-of-the-table cinch Premiership game at Ross County on Saturday, McInnes said: "Ben Chrisene from Villa is out.

"He has a serious injury unfortunately, he has torn his medial ligament and is back at Villa this week and he will be back here next week.

"But he will be out for a significant period, unfortunately. He was doing so well for us."

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News