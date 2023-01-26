Aston Villa youngster Ben Chrisene suffers serious knee injury

Aston Villa's Ben Chrisene during the FA Youth Cup Final at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Monday May 24, 2021..

The 19-year-old full-back, who joined Killie from Villa on a season-long loan last summer, picked up the injury late in the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Celtic and has missed subsequent games against Rangers and Dumbarton.

Ahead of the bottom-of-the-table cinch Premiership game at Ross County on Saturday, McInnes said: "Ben Chrisene from Villa is out.

"He has a serious injury unfortunately, he has torn his medial ligament and is back at Villa this week and he will be back here next week.