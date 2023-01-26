Aston Villa in hunt for £40m Luiz Henrique

The highly-rated 22-year-old Brazilian is understood to be on the club’s list of targets, though it would require a bid way in excess of £40million to prise him away.
Villa have already signed full-back Alex Moreno and teenage striker John Duran for a combined £28m this month, in addition to selling Danny Ings for £15m.
The club are willing to spend big before next week’s deadline but only if they can convince prime targets to join. Bringing in a forward on loan, to provide competition and cover for Ollie Watkins, remains a likely option.
Emery will be boosted by the return of Lucas Digne for the visit of Leicester on Saturday week. The left-back missed last weekend’s win at Southampton with a shoulder injury but is now back in training at Bodymoor Heath.