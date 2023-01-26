Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery up for manager of the month award

By Jonny DruryAston VillaPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has been nominated for the Premier League's January manager of the month award - after guiding his side to three wins in the month.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

The Villa boss, who took over from Steven Gerrard, followed up an impressive 2-0 win over Tottenham with consecutive victories over Leeds and Southampton.

Villa drew their other game and went unbeaten through January.

Emery is up against Nottingham Forest's Steve Cooper, Brighton chief Roberto De Zebri, Thomas Frank of Brentford and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Elsewhere, Villa stopper Emi Martinez is up for save of the month.

The Argentine, who returned to Premier League action following his World Cup success, sprang across his goal to deny Leeds' Jack Harrison at 1-0.

Villa went on to win the game 2-1 and he has been nominated for the January award.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News