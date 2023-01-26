Aston Villa boss Unai Emery up for manager of the month award

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

The Villa boss, who took over from Steven Gerrard, followed up an impressive 2-0 win over Tottenham with consecutive victories over Leeds and Southampton.

Villa drew their other game and went unbeaten through January.

Emery is up against Nottingham Forest's Steve Cooper, Brighton chief Roberto De Zebri, Thomas Frank of Brentford and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Elsewhere, Villa stopper Emi Martinez is up for save of the month.

The Argentine, who returned to Premier League action following his World Cup success, sprang across his goal to deny Leeds' Jack Harrison at 1-0.

Villa went on to win the game 2-1 and he has been nominated for the January award.