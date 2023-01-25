Danny Ings’ departure does not worry Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (right) celebrates

Ings was sold to West Ham last week in a £15million deal, leaving Watkins and new signing Jhon Duran as the only senior strikers at the club.

Watkins, who struggled for consistency during the first half of the season, responded in the best possible way by scoring his fourth Premier League goal of the campaign in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Southampton.

And he insists the departure of Ings, top scorer for Villa this season with seven goals, has not altered his mindset.

“I loved playing with Ingsy and I thought we played well together,” he said.

“It’s a shame to see him go because he is such a great lad and a great player.

“I don’t feel any more responsibility. As a striker, there is one thing you need to do and that’s score goals, whatever level you’re at. I know I can do that.”

Duran completed his move from Chicago Fire on Monday and is expected to be in the squad when Villa return to action against Leicester on Saturday week.