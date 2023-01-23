Notification Settings

Southampton 0 Aston Villa 1 - Player ratings

Matt Maher

Matt Maher gives his player ratings.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Emi Martinez

Two big saves, including one in stoppage time, yet his handling, positioning and awareness were arguably even more impressive. A top-class performance.

Commanding 8

Ashley Young

Another assured showing from Villa’s player of the season so far. Calm in possession and in the kind of form which makes him undroppable.

Cool 7

Ezri Konsa

Saw Ward-Prowse’s shot deflect off his foot and into the net before VAR intervened. Difficult to remember much else, always good for a defender.

Strong 8

Tyrone Mings

Another strong performance to add to his growing collection this season. Found himself pushing forward as Villa hunted their goal.

Leader 8

Alex Moreno

Might have got his first assist bar a Bailey slip in first-half stoppage time. Some nervy moments in defence but always committed.

Encouraging 6

Jacob Ramsey

Needed a strong performance with McGinn nearing a return and delivered one. Lacked the final pass or finish but drove Villa on.

Busy 7

Douglas Luiz

Delivered the free-kick from which Watkins headed the only goal. Used the ball well and showed a willingness to go on the offensive.

Assist 7

Boubacar Kamara

For a 10-minute period in the first half Southampton struggled to clear the ball beyond the France midfielder. Never flustered.

Control 7

Emi Buendia

No shortage of endeavour, but he will rue some passes which were overhit when he had the chance to set up team-mates. Replaced by Coutinho.

Nearly 6

Leon Bailey

Could have been walking away with the match ball, but squandered good chances either side of the break.

Misses 6

Ollie Watkins

Was enjoying a solid afternoon before becoming the match-winner. Got one chance and took it. A big goal.

Finish 7

substitutes

Philippe Coutinho 6 (for Buendia, 69), Matty Cash (for Bailey, 81), Leander Dendoncker (for Luiz, 88). Subs not used: K Young, Sanson, Chambers, Revan, Sinisalo (gk), Olsen (gk).

