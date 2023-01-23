Southampton 0 Aston Villa 1 - Player ratings

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Emi Martinez

Two big saves, including one in stoppage time, yet his handling, positioning and awareness were arguably even more impressive. A top-class performance.

Commanding 8

Ashley Young

Another assured showing from Villa’s player of the season so far. Calm in possession and in the kind of form which makes him undroppable.

Cool 7

Ezri Konsa

Saw Ward-Prowse’s shot deflect off his foot and into the net before VAR intervened. Difficult to remember much else, always good for a defender.

Strong 8

Tyrone Mings

Another strong performance to add to his growing collection this season. Found himself pushing forward as Villa hunted their goal.

Leader 8

Alex Moreno

Might have got his first assist bar a Bailey slip in first-half stoppage time. Some nervy moments in defence but always committed.

Encouraging 6

Jacob Ramsey

Needed a strong performance with McGinn nearing a return and delivered one. Lacked the final pass or finish but drove Villa on.

Busy 7

Douglas Luiz

Delivered the free-kick from which Watkins headed the only goal. Used the ball well and showed a willingness to go on the offensive.

Assist 7

Boubacar Kamara

For a 10-minute period in the first half Southampton struggled to clear the ball beyond the France midfielder. Never flustered.

Control 7

Emi Buendia

No shortage of endeavour, but he will rue some passes which were overhit when he had the chance to set up team-mates. Replaced by Coutinho.

Nearly 6

Leon Bailey

Could have been walking away with the match ball, but squandered good chances either side of the break.

Misses 6

Ollie Watkins

Was enjoying a solid afternoon before becoming the match-winner. Got one chance and took it. A big goal.

Finish 7

substitutes