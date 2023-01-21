Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Johnny Phillips: Danny Ings move from Aston Villa good deal for all three parties

By Johnny PhillipsAston VillaPublished: Comments

The transfer of Danny Ings from Villa to West Ham United is probably a good deal for all three parties.

Danny Ings
Danny Ings

His spell in the West Midlands was winding down with Unai Emery only using him once in the starting line-up in the Premier League.

At 30, it is likely to be the last big move for the striker and he has a chance to make an instant impact by helping the Hammers stay up.

David Moyes has had a few issues in attack this season with injuries at various times to both Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca so the arrival of Ings will take the pressure off.

The £12million fee represents decent business for Villa, with a further £3m to follow if the east London club avoid relegation.

On his day, Ings is an absolute handful for opposition defenders and it will be interesting to see how quickly he gets into his stride after an uncertain few weeks.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Johnny Phillips

By Johnny Phillips

Sky Sports Soccer Saturday pundit and life-long Wolves fan, giving his thoughts on football across the country

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News