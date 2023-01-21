Johnny Phillips: Danny Ings move from Aston Villa good deal for all three parties

His spell in the West Midlands was winding down with Unai Emery only using him once in the starting line-up in the Premier League.
At 30, it is likely to be the last big move for the striker and he has a chance to make an instant impact by helping the Hammers stay up.
David Moyes has had a few issues in attack this season with injuries at various times to both Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca so the arrival of Ings will take the pressure off.
The £12million fee represents decent business for Villa, with a further £3m to follow if the east London club avoid relegation.
On his day, Ings is an absolute handful for opposition defenders and it will be interesting to see how quickly he gets into his stride after an uncertain few weeks.