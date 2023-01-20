Leon Bailey: Strength of character got me through Aston Villa horror miss

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey attempts a shot on goal

Bailey left the pitch in tears after missing an open goal with virtually the last kick of the game of the 1-1 draw at Villa Park on January 4.

But the then opened the scoring inside the opening three minutes of Villa’s next Premier League match, at home to Leeds, setting Unai Emery’s men on course for a 2-1 victory.

Bailey explained how experience had helped him get over the Wolves miss.

He said: “I never let anything get me down for too long. I’ve faced too many obstacles in my life, and my whole career, to let one moment hold me back for too long.

“I used that game to learn from it and motivate me to make sure the next one (chance) I get, I’ll take. That’s what happened.

“I’m really grateful that I could score that early (against Leeds) to give the team a push.”

Bailey has started five of the six Premier League matches since Emery replaced Steven Gerrard as Villa boss. Villa have taken 13 points under the Spaniard to move clear of the relegation zone and up to 11th in the table.