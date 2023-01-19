Notification Settings

Ollie Watkins boost for Southampton trip

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa have been handed a boost with Ollie Watkins returning to training ahead of Saturday’s trip to Southampton.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (left)

The striker has shaken off the injury which forced his early exit from last week’s 2-1 win over Leeds and is ready to feature against the Saints.

Lucas Digne is likely to miss the match with a shoulder injury though, encouragingly, the France international does not require surgery and his absence is not expected to be long-term.

But it does mean new signing Alex Moreno will get a chance to stake his claim for the left-back position.

The £13million arrival from Real Betis is on course to make full debut at the St Mary’s Stadium after an action-packed introduction when he replaced the injured Digne off the bench against Leeds. Leander Dendoncker is also back after a one-match suspension.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

