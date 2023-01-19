Ollie Watkins boost for Southampton trip

The striker has shaken off the injury which forced his early exit from last week’s 2-1 win over Leeds and is ready to feature against the Saints.
Lucas Digne is likely to miss the match with a shoulder injury though, encouragingly, the France international does not require surgery and his absence is not expected to be long-term.
But it does mean new signing Alex Moreno will get a chance to stake his claim for the left-back position.
The £13million arrival from Real Betis is on course to make full debut at the St Mary’s Stadium after an action-packed introduction when he replaced the injured Digne off the bench against Leeds. Leander Dendoncker is also back after a one-match suspension.