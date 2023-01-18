Jhon Duran’s flying in to seal Aston Villa deal

Jhon Duran

The 19-year-old has travelled from Colombia at Villa’s request to undergo a medical and finalise personal terms.

Duran had been in South America preparing to play for Colombia in the continent’s Under-20 Championship but Villa were able to secure his release due to the tournament not taking place during a Fifa international window.

The Colombian FA yesterday confirmed they will ask for Duran to return for the tournament once his move to Villa from Chicago Fire has been completed, though it is not clear whether that would be successful.