Jhon Duran’s flying in to seal Aston Villa deal

By Matt Maher

Striker Jhon Duran was due to arrive in the UK today ahead of completing his £14.75million move to Villa.

The 19-year-old has travelled from Colombia at Villa’s request to undergo a medical and finalise personal terms.

Duran had been in South America preparing to play for Colombia in the continent’s Under-20 Championship but Villa were able to secure his release due to the tournament not taking place during a Fifa international window.

The Colombian FA yesterday confirmed they will ask for Duran to return for the tournament once his move to Villa from Chicago Fire has been completed, though it is not clear whether that would be successful.

Full-back Frederic Guilbert has joined Strasbourg, while striker Indiana Vassilev has moved to St Louis City.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

