Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa casualties keep mounting 

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Unai Emery is facing a mounting injury headache with Lucas Digne and Ollie Watkins Villa’s latest fitness concerns.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

Left-back Digne left Villa Park with his arm in a sling after suffering a shoulder injury early in Friday’s 2-1 win over Leeds, while striker Watkins is being assessed after also coming off in the first half.

Emery already had worries over right-back Matty Cash, who missed the match with injury, while skipper John McGinn is facing a battle to return for Saturday’s trip to Southampton after more than a fortnight out with a hamstring strain.

Leander Dendoncker is available after serving a one-match ban, while Digne’s injury makes last week’s £13million signing of Alex Moreno from Real Betis appear all the more timely.

The Spaniard is in line to make his full debut against the Saints.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News