Aston Villa casualties keep mounting 

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

Left-back Digne left Villa Park with his arm in a sling after suffering a shoulder injury early in Friday’s 2-1 win over Leeds, while striker Watkins is being assessed after also coming off in the first half.

Emery already had worries over right-back Matty Cash, who missed the match with injury, while skipper John McGinn is facing a battle to return for Saturday’s trip to Southampton after more than a fortnight out with a hamstring strain.

Leander Dendoncker is available after serving a one-match ban, while Digne’s injury makes last week’s £13million signing of Alex Moreno from Real Betis appear all the more timely.