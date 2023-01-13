Aston Villa 2 Leeds 1 - Report

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey (second right) celebrates

Five days on from being humbled in the FA Cup, Villa responded by beating Leeds to claim their fourth win in six Premier League matches under Unai Emery. Their return of 13 points from a possible 18 is title-winning form and for a team hovering above the relegation zone upon his arrival a top half finish now feels a realistic prospect.

Admittedly, their all-round performances will need to improve if that is to become a reality. This was in many regards a strange game, in which Villa grabbed the lead early through Leon Bailey and then held it thanks to a combination of brave last-ditch defending from new signing Alex Moreno, brilliant goalkeeping from Emi Martinez and wayward finishing from their visitors before Emi Buendia doubled the advantage.

Even then Patrick Bamford’s late strike set-up a nerve-shredding finish.

Most of all this was redemption for Bailey, a player who left the field in tears after missing an open goal in the previous Premier League match against Wolves and then struggled against Stevenage.

His fourth league goal of the season came with his first action of the game, a lovely curling finish into the top corner. Confidence restored, he then set-up what proved to be the winner with a powerful strike Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier couldn’t hold.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey battle for the ball

Emery had appeared to single Bailey out for criticism when bemoaning Villa’s recent wastefulness but the opener here was a lesson in why most supporters – or journalists for that matter – are not football managers.

There probably weren’t many fans inside Villa Park who wouldn’t have dropped Bailey, yet Emery kept faith and was rewarded with the Jamaica international netting inside the opening 140 seconds.

That said, had Marc Roca made any contact with Jack Harrison’s corner it would likely have been Leeds taking the lead.

Villa’s break from their own box was rapid, Ashley Young picking out the run of Boubacar Kamara and the midfielder biding his time before finding Bailey on the right-hand side of the box. The winger duly stepped inside Pascal Struijk before curling his finish into the top corner.

Moreno, named on the bench following his £13million arrival from Real Betis, then got an early introduction after Lucas Digne suffered a shoulder injury.

Rejigged, Villa’s defence looked a little shaky and Douglas Luiz needed to be on hand to clear after Rodrigo attempted a nifty turn around Ezri Konsa.

Leeds then got creative and home keeper Martinez would have been getting unwanted flashbacks as the visitors attempted to copy the Netherlands’ short free-kick routine used to great effect against Argentina in the World Cup quarter-final.

This time Villa survived as Rodrigo’s first touch was heavy after receiving the pass from Brenden Aaronson and Martinez got down to save at his feet, Luiz escaping after appearing to tug back the Leeds striker. There would be further complaints from the visitors later in the half when Mings escaped censure for pulling down Wilfried Gnonto.

Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno collides with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Villa were forced into another change just past the hour mark when Watkins made way for Danny Ings, moments after Bailey had failed to pick him out in the middle following a delightful chipped ball forward from Young.

It was Leeds looking the more dangerous side and they came the closest yet to levelling when Harrison played in Rodrigo, he rounded Martinez and sent a shot toward goal which Moreno, sliding in, cleared behind with his trailing leg.

Moments later the visitors again looked certain to equalise when Harrison arrived to meet Ayling’s volleyed cross at the far post, only for Martinez to make an breathtaking close-range save, Young diving in to block Gnonto’s follow-up.

The visitors must have thought a practical joke was being played on them when Rodrigo then did hit home, only to be denied by an offside flag.

Villa escaped again at the start of the second half when Mings slipped to start a Leeds counter. Young this time threw himself in front of Aaronson’s shot.

The hosts fashioned their first effort on target since the goal when Moreno squeezed a shot toward goal which Meslier saved low to his left. Almost immediately Martinez was forced into greater exertion at the other end, flying to keep out Gnonto’s curler.

Leeds United's Luke Ayling pulls back on Aston Villa's Alex Moreno

Villa’s determined defending was to be admired but they were also grateful to their visitors’ profligacy. Rodrigo escaped at a free-kick only to shoot wide.

With 25 minutes the visitors were made to pay for being so wasteful. Bailey cut in from the left again and when Meslier could only parry his powerful shot, Buendia stooped to head in the rebound. A raised flag cut the celebrations short but the Argentinian seemed convinced it was wrong and was proved right by a VAR check which sparked wild celebrations in the dugout from Emery.

Villa had chances to kill the game but Moreno shot wide and Ings placed his finish too close to Meslier.

That meant a nervy finish when substitute Bamford netted with seven minutes to go but to Emery and Villa’s relief it proved only a consolation.

Teams

Villa (4-4-2): Martinez, Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne (Moreno 10), Ramsey (Coutinho 81), Luiz, Kamara, Buendia (Sanson 81), Bailey, Watkins (Ings 31) Subs not used: Chambers, Nakamba, Bednarek, Young K, Olsen (gk).