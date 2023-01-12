Aston Villa could terminate Ludwig Augustinsson's loan deal early

Aston Villa's Ludwig Augustinsson warming up before during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London

Unai Emery has told the Sweden international he is free to find another club for the rest of the season with opportunities now set to be limited.

Augustinsson joined on a season-long loan from Sevilla last summer but has made just five appearances. Emery said: “He has a contract with us but I have spoken with different players, of which he is one, about my plans to get another left-back.

“The idea, with respect to his contract, is for him to try and leave for another team. Minutes here are going to be more difficult.”

Moreno became Emery’s first Villa signing when he joined on Wednesday for a fee of around £13million, though the Spaniard is awaiting a work permit before he can make his debut.

“I wanted to sign a different profile, trying to be more offensive,” said Emery.

“In the attacking third to have a player who can use this side and be more offensive is the reason. We were thinking about other players but Álex Moreno is the player we were focused to try to add for the squad.”

Moreno said: "Unai contacted me and he spoke about wanting me to come here as there was a project he was building.

"He wanted me to come here as I was an important piece, and for me to come here and play in the Premier League.

"From that point, I told my agents, I communicated this to them as I was interested, that it was a very, very, very exciting project.