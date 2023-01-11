Unai Emery urges Aston Villa players to learn from FA Cup embarrassment

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery on the touchline during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The 2-1 defeat was made more shocking by the fact Villa have been much improved since Emery replaced Steven Gerrard in the dugout, taking 10 points from his first five Premier League matches in charge.

But Emery believes the stunning collapse is evidence of the hard work which still lies ahead.

He said: “It is not going to be easy. I am not magical. I cannot just come here and change everything. We have to go through the process.

“At the beginning, when a new coach comes in, the first reaction (for players) is to be excited, with everything giving all they can. But it is difficult to keep the consistency.

“The process has been the same at other teams. If I am here for two or three years, we really can talk about the process was being consistent, demanding and achieving each moment.”

Villa are quickly back into Premier League action when they host Leeds on Friday.

Emery said: “We got 10 points out of 15 in the league but the last match we played against Wolves I was very upset because we were starting, so quickly again, not to do the tactical things I want.

“Sunday was completely different. We lost and we should be so sorry for our supporters.