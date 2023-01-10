Aston Villa agree £12.5m fee for Alex Moreno - Reports

Alex Moreno

The 29-year-old is set to become Unai Emery's first signing as Villa boss, having taken over after the sacking of Steven Gerrard in October.

Moreno has impressed at Betis in La Liga anddid not travel with the rest of their squad for their Spanish Super Cup clash with Barcelona as he awaited the green light to travel to the UK.

Sky Sports today reported that a fee had been agreed with Betis with personal terms unlikely to present a problem.

What a weekend this kid had!!



Sit back and enjoy our compilation of @AlexMoreno's best bits from matchday 12... 🍿#LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/TtK8ZIIJoy — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) November 3, 2022

Moreno is an attacking wing-back who can also operate on the left side of midfield. He has made 88 La Liga appearances for Betis since joining in 2019, scoring 11 goals.