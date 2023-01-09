Aston Villa close on £12million deal for Real Betis defender Alex Moreno

File photo dated 13-11-2022 of Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, who iinsists any new signings must bring something unique to Aston Villa as he searches for reinforcements. Issue date: Friday January 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read John Walton/PA Wire.

The 29-year-old is poised to become Unai Emery’s first signing after talks between the clubs progressed positively over the weekend.

Moreno did not travel with the rest of the Betis squad for their Spanish Super Cup clash with Barcelona and was on Monday awaiting the green light to travel to the UK.

Personal terms still have to be agreed and it is not clear whether the deal will be completed in time for Moreno to feature in Friday's Premier League match against Leeds.

His arrival may still prove timely, with Emery having seen Ludwig Augustinsson, one of two senior left-backs on the club’s books along with Lucas Digne, forced off by injury late in Sunday’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Stevenage. It is feared the Sweden international may have damaged ankle ligaments.