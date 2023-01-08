Unai Emery apologises to Aston Villa fans following shock FA Cup exit

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

The League Two visitors scored twice in the final three minutes to come from a goal down to stun their Premier League hosts.

Villa have now gone seven seasons without winning an FA Cup tie and Emery said: “I’m upset, disappointed and sorry for our supporters. We have lost a very good opportunity to do something in the FA Cup.

“It is a process and I will continue to be demanding. Maybe now, I need to be more demanding.”

Morgan Sansons’s first Villa goal appeared to have Villa on course for a fourth round trip to Stoke.

But the match turned on its head when Leander Dendoncker pulled back Dean Campbell to concede a penalty and was sent-off.

Jamie Reid dispatched the spot-kick before Campbell then thumped the winner after Villa switched off at a corner.

Emery said: “I’m very shocked. But it can happen when you have good chances to score but don’t take them.

“They had chances as well. Our mistake was a big mistake and they scored. After that, the last five minutes, we were a little upset and did not control our minds.