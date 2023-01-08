Unai Emery apologises to Aston Villa fans following shock FA Cup exit

The League Two visitors scored twice in the final three minutes to come from a goal down to stun their Premier League hosts.
Villa have now gone seven seasons without winning an FA Cup tie and Emery said: “I’m upset, disappointed and sorry for our supporters. We have lost a very good opportunity to do something in the FA Cup.
“It is a process and I will continue to be demanding. Maybe now, I need to be more demanding.”
Morgan Sansons’s first Villa goal appeared to have Villa on course for a fourth round trip to Stoke.
But the match turned on its head when Leander Dendoncker pulled back Dean Campbell to concede a penalty and was sent-off.
Jamie Reid dispatched the spot-kick before Campbell then thumped the winner after Villa switched off at a corner.
Emery said: “I’m very shocked. But it can happen when you have good chances to score but don’t take them.
“They had chances as well. Our mistake was a big mistake and they scored. After that, the last five minutes, we were a little upset and did not control our minds.
“It is a process. In other matches we have not been clinical. We have to improve, we have to learn, we have to try and find a solution.”