Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Unai Emery apologises to Aston Villa fans following shock FA Cup exit

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Shocked boss Unai Emery apologised to supporters after Villa crashed out of the FA Cup at home to Stevenage.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

The League Two visitors scored twice in the final three minutes to come from a goal down to stun their Premier League hosts.

Villa have now gone seven seasons without winning an FA Cup tie and Emery said: “I’m upset, disappointed and sorry for our supporters. We have lost a very good opportunity to do something in the FA Cup.

“It is a process and I will continue to be demanding. Maybe now, I need to be more demanding.”

Morgan Sansons’s first Villa goal appeared to have Villa on course for a fourth round trip to Stoke.

But the match turned on its head when Leander Dendoncker pulled back Dean Campbell to concede a penalty and was sent-off.

Jamie Reid dispatched the spot-kick before Campbell then thumped the winner after Villa switched off at a corner.

Emery said: “I’m very shocked. But it can happen when you have good chances to score but don’t take them.

“They had chances as well. Our mistake was a big mistake and they scored. After that, the last five minutes, we were a little upset and did not control our minds.

“It is a process. In other matches we have not been clinical. We have to improve, we have to learn, we have to try and find a solution.”

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News