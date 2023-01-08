FA Cup: Aston Villa 1 Stevenage 2 - Report

Dean Campbell celebrates scoring his sides second goal

Morgan Sanson’s first goal for the club appeared to have Unai Emery’s men on course for a fourth round trip to Stoke.

But an error from Leander Dendoncker then saw the Belgium international shown a red card for bringing down Dean Campbell and Jamie Reid converted from the penalty spot.

Campbell then struck the winner in the 90th minute after the home side fell asleep at a corner.

Analysis

While Stevenage’s players celebrated a famous win in front of 3,000 travelling supporters, for Villa this ranks as one of the most humiliating defeats in club history.

For most of the game, it looked relatively straightforward. Villa led through Sanson’s 33rd minute goal and dominated possession.

But they could never quite kill off their opponents and in the end were stung in dramatic fashion.

Emery must now reflect on his decision to make eight changes to his starting XI from last week’s 1-1 draw with Wolves.

Matty Cash, Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey were the only players to keep their place.

Any added motivation Villa might have required was provided by a draw which offered the chance of a fourth round trip to Stoke.

Aston Villa's Leander Dendoncker pulls back Stevenage's Dean Campbell

There was also a first start under Emery for Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian tried the spectacular from 25 yards out in the early stages, yet only succeeded in sending the ball spectacularly wide, much to the delight of the 3,000 travelling supporters.

His countryman, Luiz, did rather better soon after, albeit his effort from distance was still relatively comfortable for visiting goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond.

Villa were dominating possession but lacking inspiration. The first time Stevenage attacked, by contrast, they got in behind the home defence with alarming ease, Danny Rose’s celebrations after tapping home Luke Norris’ cross cut short by a correctly raised assistant’s flag due to the latter having strayed marginally offside.

It was a warning which Villa needed to heed, though they continued looked short on ideas in attack before finally breaking through the visiting team’s disciplined defences just past the half-hour mark.

A lengthy passing move ended rapidly as Coutinho and then Bailey moved the ball on to Ings, who sent Sanson racing into the box with a flick of his right boot. The Frenchman sent his finish across Ashby-Hammond and into the far corner.

That meant Stevenage had to push out though the visitors nearly levelled in stunning fashion before the break, Norris cutting in from the left and curling an effort off the top of the bar.

Bailey, who left the pitch after Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Wolves in tears after missing an open goal, was having another day to forget, falling over as he attempted to cross the ball in first half stoppage time.

The Jamaica international then saw a goalbound effort blocked by Max Clark in the opening seconds after the break as Villa came out of the blocks quickly.

Aston Villa's Calum Chambers reacts after a missed opportunity

Coutinho and Bailey both sent efforts off target from distance as the hosts hunted the second which would give them breathing space.

A reminder of their still slender advantage arrived when Carl Piergianni rose to meet Stevenage’s first corner of the game, sending his header wide.

Ings shot wide on the turn while in his final act before being substituted, Coutinho whipped in a low cross which Calum Chambers stabbed agonisingly wide at the far post.

Villa lost both Cash and Augustinsson to injury in the final 20 minutes before Bailey sent an effort over the bar.

They still looked relatively comfortable until Olsen played the ball short to Dendoncker and Campbell pounced. The shirt tug was blatant, though the initial decision from referee Graham Scott was a free-kick before changing the decision to penalty. VAR could not save Villa and Olsen could not stop Reid’s spot-kick.

In the final seconds of the 90 the turnaround was complete. A cornerw as played short to Campbell, Villa switched off and he took advantage of the space to drive home.

Teams

Villa (4-4-2): Olsen, Cash (Young A 71), Chambers, Bednarek, Augustinsson (Digne 81), Sanson (Ramsey 66), Dendoncker, Luiz, Coutinho (Buendia 66), Bailey, Ings (Watkins 71) Subs not used: Mings, Kamara, Young K, Martinez (gk).