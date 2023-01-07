Bring your medal! Steve Evans can’t wait to being reunited with Aston Villa's Emi Martinez

Steve Evans

Martinez played under Evans during a loan spell at Rotherham in 2015 and the Scot has kept a keen eye on his progress since.

“I hope he’s got his World Cup medal to show me,” said Evans.

“I’ve played less than a fingernail in his career but probably an important part when you consider he was at a crossroads at Arsenal when he came to Rotherham in the Championship.

“But he was stunning on the pitch and stunning off it and I was so proud with everything he did at the World Cup.”

Martinez made his return to the Villa starting XI for Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Wolves, though Unai Emery may opt to give Robin Olsen the start in the Cup.

Evans continued: “I can see he (Martinez) has enjoyed his celebrations back in his homeland. A family member asked me just the other day if I had any dreams left in football and I said ‘to go on holiday with Emi to Argentina in the summer’.

“I’ll look forward to catching up with him. We’re not in regular touch with him anymore, things drift if you like, but I did send him a couple of messages during the World Cup. And he embraces everything that football stands for. He’s a kid who’s come from humble beginnings to being a World Cup winner.”

Evans has engineered an impressive turnaround since taking over at Stevenage last March when they sat just three points above the League Two relegation zone.