Aston Villa swoop for Lioness Jordan Nobbs

England's Jordan Nobbs celebrates scoring the first goal during the Women's World Cup Qualifying, Group Six match at The Den, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2013. See PA story SOCCER England Women. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to FA restrictions. Editorial use only. Commercial use only with prior written consent of the FA. No editing except cropping. Call +44 (0)1158 447447 or see www.paphotos.com/info/ for full restrictions and further information..

The 30-year-old joins from Arsenal, where she scored 81 goals in 270 appearances during a 12-year stay, in which she helped the Gunners win 12 trophies including three WSL titles.

Nobbs has been capped 70 times by the Lionesses but missed last summer’s Euro 2022 tournament with a knee injury.

“This is a big signing for us,” said Villa boss Carla Ward. “Jordan is one of the country’s most decorated footballers.

“She’s a winner and will bring a wealth of experience that her new teammates will thrive off.”