Aston Villa swoop for Lioness Jordan Nobbs

The 30-year-old joins from Arsenal, where she scored 81 goals in 270 appearances during a 12-year stay, in which she helped the Gunners win 12 trophies including three WSL titles.
Nobbs has been capped 70 times by the Lionesses but missed last summer’s Euro 2022 tournament with a knee injury.
“This is a big signing for us,” said Villa boss Carla Ward. “Jordan is one of the country’s most decorated footballers.
“She’s a winner and will bring a wealth of experience that her new teammates will thrive off.”
In a lengthy farewell letter on Arsenal’s website, Nobbs wrote: “I’m leaving the love of my life behind and that’s something really quite scary for me. But I’ve got no regrets in my mind because it’s been the perfect fairytale.”