Unai Emery: Aston Villa won't spend for the sake of it

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

The Spaniard is keen to add wide players in attack with former Everton and Watford ace Gerard Deulofeu thought to be high on his list of targets.

Outgoings are also possible with out-of-favour midfield duo Marvelous Nakamba and Morgan Sanson both heavily linked with exits as Emery aims to reshape the squad in his first window since taking charge.

The boss has been impressed by those players already at his disposal but has identified forward areas as somewhere which could be strengthened – provided the right man is available.

“We are speaking, we are working on the possibility of adding some players,” said Emery. “We are talking about the possibility of some players being able to leave and we will try to improve everything we can within the squad if we can.

“We have very good players but of course we can improve and add in some positions. We don’t have plenty in some positions in the squad like I want but the next four weeks we are going to try to add some players but only if they can improve our team.”

Deulofeu won the Europa League with Emery while on loan at Sevilla in 2015. The 28-year-old is currently playing in Italy for Udinese but would be open to a Premier League return.

Watford’s Ismaila Sarr is another player who remains on Villa’s radar after almost joining in a £25million deal back in August.