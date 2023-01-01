Spurs 0 Aston Villa 2 - Report

Aston Villa players celebrate after teammate Emiliano Buendia

After a first half of few chances, Buendia opened the scoring following a mistake by home keeper Hugo Lloris.

Luiz then doubled the advantage and sealed the points with his second Premier League goal of the season with 17 minutes remaining.

The win was Villa’s second in succession away from home and their third in four matches under Unai Emery.

Analysis

The Spaniard made improving Villa’s away form one his main priorities after succeeding Steven Gerrard and his impact has been swift.

Villa, who had taken just two points and scored only three goals in their first seven away matches, have now netted four in their last two.

While the 2-1 victory at Brighton prior to the World Cup saw them fight back from a goal down for the first time this season, their performance at Tottenham was the consummate away day display.

Having limited the hosts in the first half, they took control when Lloris failed to handle Luiz’s shot, allowing Buendia to score.

From there only one team looked like winning the match and once Luiz had doubled the lead, Villa could have won by more.

Villa’s team news was surprising in that there were no changes, Emery opting to keep Emi Martinez on the bench following the goalkeeper’s return from his World Cup celebrations and Robin Olsen continuing in goal. Ashley Young also kept his place at right-back ahead of Matty Cash. Both he and Olsen were excellent as Villa kept their first clean sheet under Emery.

Aston Villa's Ashley Young (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies

Martinez’s Argentina team-mate Cristian Romero did make an immediate return to a Tottenham line-up which also featured Lloris in goal.

Of the keepers it was the Frenchman who had the first cause to worry when Ollie Watkins cut in from the left but dragged his shot well wide of the near post.

Neither side could find much joy in the final third during the early stages though Matt Doherty nearly provided some magic, dinking the ball between the legs of Tyrone Mings before his shot was charged down by Boubacar Kamara.

It was tough going but the home side were getting more restless, Romero and defensive partners Clement Lenglet and Ben Davies both booked in quick succession.

Five minutes before the break Spurs finally got in behind when Lenglet picked out the run of Perisic. The Croatia international was forced wide by Olsen but stood up a cross toward the far post which Kane headed toward goal, only for Young to clear off the line.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia celebrates

Villa had shown little attacking intent beyond the opening 10 minutes but did had the final attempt on goal of the half, Buendia sending a curling effort over the bar from 25 yards out.

Five minutes into the second period he opened the scoring. Luiz’s strike from distance was straight at Lloris but the keeper couldn’t handle it, Watkins reacted quickest to beat him to the rebound and then found Buendia, who slotted home first time.

Spurs were stunned but should have been level six minutes later. Young missed a header and the ball fell perfectly for Perisic, who fired over from 10 yards out.

Villa were showing much more as an attacking force and only a well-timed block from Doherty denied Watkins the chance to make it two as Buendia’s through ball just wouldn’t come down in time for the striker.

At the other end Kane remained starved of service and when a half-chance did arrive, from Son’s knockdown, the shot was skewed wide.

With 17 minutes remaining Luiz extended the lead. Kamara won the ball in Tottenham’s half and found his midfield partner, who advanced and continued his run after passing to McGinn, controlling the Scot’s lofted pass with his first touch and scoring with his second.

Villa were dominant at that point and Luiz sent another effort straight at Lloris after Buendia had stolen the ball deep in the home half.

Key Moments

50 GOAL Villa lead. Hugo Lloris can’t hold Douglas Luiz’s shot and Ollie Watkins tees up Emi Buendia to finish.

73 GOAL Douglas Luiz doubles the advantage. The Brazilian latches on to John McGinn’s lofted pass and finishes past Lloris.

Teams

Tottenham (3-4-3): Lloris, Romero, Lenglet, Davies, Doherty (Royal 80), Hojbjerg (Skipp 88), Bissouma (Sarr 80), Perisic (Spence 88), Gil (Sessegnon 63), Kane, Son Subs not used: Dier, Tanganga, Sanchez, Forster (gk).