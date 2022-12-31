Unai Emery is urging Aston Villa to be brave

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery on the touchline during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Villa head to London looking to earn their second away win in succession having finally earned their first at Brighton in the last match before the World Cup.

Emery was pleased with the performance if not the result in the 3-1 Boxing Day home defeat to Liverpool and wants his players to maintain the same attitude on the road.

He said: “Playing away is a really big challenge because we’re playing well at home with our supporters and we have a very good connection with them.