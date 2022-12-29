Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa hope to have Jacob Ramsey back soon

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa hope to have Jacob Ramsey back next week as the midfielder nears a return following a hamstring injury.

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey
Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey

The 21-year-old has returned to training could be back in time to face Wolves next Wednesday, though the FA Cup third round tie at Stevenage the following Sunday is more likely.

Ramsey enjoyed a strong start under Unai Emery prior to the World Cup break and is viewed as a key player by the Spaniard, as he looks to transform Villa into a top half Premier League team.

Defender Jan Bednarek has, meanwhile, been touted for a possible January return to parent club Southampton.

The Poland international joined Villa on a season-long loan after £26million summer signing Diego Carlos suffered a serious knee injury but has played just 86 minutes in two appearances.

Southampton, like Villa, have since changed manager with Nathan Jones replacing Ralph Hassenhuttl and triggering Bednarek’s recall option is being considered as they gear up for a relegation battle.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News