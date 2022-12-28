Aston Villa's Ashley Young upbeat for Tottenham trip

Unai Emery’s men will head to London aiming to bounce back from a 3-1 Boxing Day defeat to Liverpool, their first loss in the Premier League since the Spaniard took charge.
Despite the result, veteran full-back Young believes Villa can take heart from their overall display in what was their first match for six weeks.
“We have to take the positives from the game and the chances we created,” he said. “We knew in the second half the next goal was going to be vital.
“On a different day we score again and make it 2-2. We are disappointed but we have to take the positives and go again. It feels good to be back. It is a different season when you have the World Cup halfway through but it is just the way it is.”