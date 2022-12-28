Notification Settings

Aston Villa's Ashley Young upbeat for Tottenham trip

By Matt Maher

Ashley Young has urged Villa to keep their chins up as they prepare for a New Year’s Day trip to Tottenham.

Aston Villa's Ashley Young (left) and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2022.
Aston Villa's Ashley Young (left) and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2022.

Unai Emery’s men will head to London aiming to bounce back from a 3-1 Boxing Day defeat to Liverpool, their first loss in the Premier League since the Spaniard took charge.

Despite the result, veteran full-back Young believes Villa can take heart from their overall display in what was their first match for six weeks.

“We have to take the positives from the game and the chances we created,” he said. “We knew in the second half the next goal was going to be vital.

“On a different day we score again and make it 2-2. We are disappointed but we have to take the positives and go again. It feels good to be back. It is a different season when you have the World Cup halfway through but it is just the way it is.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

