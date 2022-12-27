Average displays as Villa lack cutting edge: Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool - Player ratings

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) and Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Robin Olsen

Not to blame for any of the goals, but there is no hiding the fact he does not have the same presence as Martinez. Has now conceded 14 goals in four Villa appearances.

Beaten 6

Ashley Young

The 37-year-old remains one of Villa’s fittest players and it was just as well as he did a lot of running back toward his own goal in the first half. A decent enough display.

Evergreen 7

Ezri Konsa

Some ropey moments in the first half, not least when he sent an attempted clearance high into the air to tee-up a chance for Nunez. Improved after the break.

Mixed 6

Tyrone Mings

Made some key interceptions in the early stages but that rather summed up the last-ditch nature of Villa’s defending. Better after the break but beaten for the third goal.

Struggles 6

Lucas Digne

Gave Villa an attacking threat down the left in the second half and was unfortunate not to pick up at least one assist with his deliveries. Solid enough defensively.

Crosses 6

Douglas Luiz

Redeemed a sloppy performance with an excellent cross for Watkins’ goal. Struggled to get up to the pace of the match in the early stages as he was caught on the ball more than once.

Delivery 6

Boubacar Kamara

Solid in the first half and superb in the second, when he grabbed control of midfield and helped Villa put the pressure on their visitors. Will be a key player over the second half of the season.

Workrate 7

John McGinn

Picked out Watkins with a superb first-half cross which the striker sent straight at Alisson. Struggled a bit defensively as Liverpool enjoyed success down the flanks in the opening period.

Moments 7

Emi Buendia

A mixed bag from the Argentinian, who showed a real deftness of touch but at other times puzzled with some of his decision-making. Lost the ball too often.

Wasteful 6

Leon Bailey

Missed a glorious chance to level when he lost his footing and cleared the bar from 10 yards out. Lacked the killer instinct when it mattered.

Misses 6

Ollie Watkins

Finally got the goal both he and the team deserved when he headed beyond Alisson. Could have opened the scoring inside 45 seconds but sent his shot too close to the keeper.

Header 6

Substitutes