Boubacar Kamara calls on Aston Villa players to 'dream big'

Villa resume the campaign 12th in the table, five points clear of the bottom three but only four points behind sixth-placed Liverpool, their visitors on Boxing Day.
Back-to-back wins under new boss Unai Emery prior to the World Cup break altered the outlook for a team which had spent most of the season till then in the bottom five.
Midfielder Kamara is eager to kick on over the second half of the campaign. He said: “There’s no point in looking down. It (the gap to teams above) encourages us to put in even greater effort.
“That’s what we aspire to. You have to dream big and look to be in the top group of teams.”