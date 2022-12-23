Boubacar Kamara calls on Aston Villa players to 'dream big'

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (centre) under pressure from Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara (left) and Ashley Young during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Villa resume the campaign 12th in the table, five points clear of the bottom three but only four points behind sixth-placed Liverpool, their visitors on Boxing Day.

Back-to-back wins under new boss Unai Emery prior to the World Cup break altered the outlook for a team which had spent most of the season till then in the bottom five.

Midfielder Kamara is eager to kick on over the second half of the campaign. He said: “There’s no point in looking down. It (the gap to teams above) encourages us to put in even greater effort.