Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho linked with Brazil return

The 30-year-old playmaker had endured a miserable season before suffering a hamstring injury in early November which forced him to miss Unai Emery’s first matches in charge.

Reports in Brazil have claimed Corinthians are keen to sign the Brazil international, who is closing in on a return to fitness, during next month’s transfer window.

Coutinho signed a four-year contract worth £125,000-a-week when he joined Villa for £17.2million from Barcelona last May, making him one of the club’s top earners.