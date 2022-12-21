Aston Villa's Emi Martinez, Messi & Co are forced into a flying visit

Fans surround the bus taking the Argentina team that won the World Cup to the Argentina Soccer Association

The streets of the capital were thronged by ecstatic supporters, with the homecoming of Lionel Messi, Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez and company having been declared a national holiday following their thrilling penalty shootout win over France in Qatar.

But the planned journey, reportedly set to take in 50 miles after departure from the Argentinian Football Association grounds, was halted before its end point on security advice.

While that could have had something to do with the vast number of people crowded into the Obelisk, one of Buenos Aires’ most famous monuments, video emerged on social media which seemed to capture a safety breach as a reveller lowered himself from an overpass and dropped on to the open deck occupied by players and staff.

One clip appeared to show a fan landing among the passengers, with a second attempting to follow suit only to fall backwards off the back of the bus and into the crowd.

A statement from AFA president Claudio Tapia indicated that the squad were upset not to continue their journey as intended, rather than spooked by events on the route.

“They do not let us arrive to greet all the people who were in the Obelisk, the same security agencies that escorted us do not allow us to move forward,” said Tapia.

“A thousand apologies on behalf of all the champion players. A pity.”

Martinez, meanwhile, has revealed he performed a lewd gesture with the golden glove award in response to the loud boos from the French fans in the crowd at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

“I did it because the French booed me,” Martinez said. “Pride does not work with me.”

At this stage, it is unclear if Martinez will face a fine or a ban for his actions. He became the first Argentinian goalkeeper to pick up the award after his penalty shoot-out heroics, and was joined in the trophy ceremony by golden ball winner Messi and best young player winner Enzo Fernandez, while France attacker Kylian Mbappe won the golden boot.