Jacob Ramsey an Aston Villa doubt

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey

The midfield ace is struggling with an injury and has not featured in any of the last three friendly matches ahead of the season's resumption.

Ramsey has been a key part of Villa's team since the start of last term and started all three of their matches under Unai Emery before the campaign paused for the World Cup.

Villa will play a behind closed doors match this week as part of their final preparation for the Boxing Day visit of the Reds, when Emery will be aiming to make it three wins from three Premier League matches in charge since replacing Steven Gerrard.