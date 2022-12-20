Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jacob Ramsey an Aston Villa doubt

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa are sweating on the fitness of Jacob Ramsey ahead of their Premier League return against Liverpool.

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey
Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey

The midfield ace is struggling with an injury and has not featured in any of the last three friendly matches ahead of the season's resumption.

Ramsey has been a key part of Villa's team since the start of last term and started all three of their matches under Unai Emery before the campaign paused for the World Cup.

Villa will play a behind closed doors match this week as part of their final preparation for the Boxing Day visit of the Reds, when Emery will be aiming to make it three wins from three Premier League matches in charge since replacing Steven Gerrard.

Robin Olsen is on standby to make just his second Premier League start for Villa should World Cup winner Emi Martinez not be sufficiently recovered from his exertions at Qatar 2022.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News