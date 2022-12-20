Jacob Ramsey an Aston Villa doubt

The midfield ace is struggling with an injury and has not featured in any of the last three friendly matches ahead of the season's resumption.
Ramsey has been a key part of Villa's team since the start of last term and started all three of their matches under Unai Emery before the campaign paused for the World Cup.
Villa will play a behind closed doors match this week as part of their final preparation for the Boxing Day visit of the Reds, when Emery will be aiming to make it three wins from three Premier League matches in charge since replacing Steven Gerrard.
Robin Olsen is on standby to make just his second Premier League start for Villa should World Cup winner Emi Martinez not be sufficiently recovered from his exertions at Qatar 2022.