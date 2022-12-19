Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa will check in on World Cup hero Emi Martinez

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa will speak to World Cup winner Emi Martinez during the next couple of days to determine when the goalkeeper is ready for a return to domestic action.

Emiliano Martinez
Emiliano Martinez

Unai Emery’s team resume their Premier League season at home to Liverpool a week today and the boss would ideally like Martinez to play.

But the club will get an idea of the 30-year-old’s state of mind before making a decision after his hugely emotional month at Qatar 2022, with Robin Olsen poised to deputise if required.

Martinez won the Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper of the tournament after helping Argentina to penalty shoot-out wins over the Netherlands and France, the latter in yesterday’s thrilling final.

Argentina’s squad will be invited to celebrate the country’s third World Cup title back in their homeland.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News