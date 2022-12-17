Emi Buendia: Emi Martinez is the best in the world

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Buendia has spoken to Martinez through every day of his countryman’s Qatar 2022 journey, which culminate tomorrow when Argentina face France in football’s greatest showpiece.

Martinez became one of the stars of the tournament with his penalty shoot-out heroics in a quarter-final win over Netherlands and Buendia said: “There have been some very good goalkeepers at this World Cup - Bono for Morocco for example - but I think Martinez is the best in the world right now.

“We are close friends and I speak every day with him. He tells me they are enjoying this crazy feeling now.

“They are preparing for probably the most important game in their lives. He deserves to be there. The last two or three years he has worked hard to be there. Hopefully he can bring home the trophy.”

Martinez has enjoyed a meteoric rise from Arsenal back-up to World Cup star in the space of just two-and-a-half years and Buendia added: “That says everything about his personality. He has shown everyone in the world what kind of goalkeeper he is.

“He won the Copa America and was Golden Glove. He equalled a clean sheet record here at Villa in his first season. He is the main No.1 and he deserves this. He works every day for this and I am really happy for him.”

Buendia, Villa’s £38million record signing, made his own Argentina debut in February this year and admits forcing his way back into the squad is a primary aim over the coming months at Villa.

He said: “I tried to work hard to be a part of this World Cup but it wasn’t possible, but I will keep going and working for the next tournament and try to be there.”

He added: “Sunday is going to be an amazing and important game for the country. They are going to make every Argentinian in the world proud.