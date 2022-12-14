Aston Villa set for final warm up game ahead of Premier League restart

Action from the Peter Whittingham memorial game, Cardiff v Aston Villa

Unai Emery’s team host the head coach’s former club Villareal tomorrow night in their final “public” match of the World Cup break but also intend to arrange a training match against a Premier League opponent.

Emery now has most of his squad back at Bodymoor Heath with Leander Dendoncker and Matty Cash returning this week following their exploits in Qatar with Belgium and Poland respectively.

Jan Bednarek is also due to report back in the next few days, with Emi Martinez the only player to remain away after Argentina’s progression to the final stages of the tournament.