Steven Gerrard out, Unai Emery in - Aston Villa's half-term report

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery celebrates their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday November 6, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The Spaniard, who replaced Steven Gerrard after the latter was sacked 11 matches into the campaign, has taken a maximum six points from his two games in charge and Villa went into the World Cup break sitting 12th in the table.

This is the story of the season so far:

The highs

There have been occasions this season when Villa have shown just what a good team they can be.

This was even the case under Gerrard, when they put in impressive performances at home against Manchester City and Chelsea, even though they lost the latter match 2-0.

The hope for supporters is that such displays become the norm under Emery. Initial indications are encouraging with the 3-1 win over Manchester United, in the Spaniard’s first match in charge, the standout result of the season so far. It was Villa’s first home league win over the Red Devils since 1995.

Villa’s win at Brighton in the final match before the break was the first time they had come from behind to claim victory in 11 months. Such displays of character must be seen more regularly.

The lows

Villa’s season hit rock bottom when they were beaten 3-0 at Fulham, a night where everything went wrong and which hastened the end of Gerrard’s reign.

Their heaviest defeat actually came in their next away match, 4-0 at Newcastle in the second and final match under interim boss Aaron Danks, though the performance was arguably slightly better than that seen at Craven Cottage.

Unquestionably, Villa’s worst days have been on the road, with the 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth on the opening day at Bournemouth setting the tone.

Star performer

There are a few candidates, though pretty much every member of Villa’s squad has experienced struggles at some point in the season.

Tyrone Mings was the focal point of the campaign’s opening days after being relieved of the captaincy and then left out of the starting XI at Bournemouth. But the centre-back's response has been largely been impressive, barring a couple of high-profile errors which probably did for his hopes of breaking back into the England squad.

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez has also been typically consistent, though the award for player of the season so far should probably go to Ashley Young, who continues to roll back the years with his performances.

The 37-year-old has featured at both full-back positions and brings valuable experience and nous to a Villa team which, on occasions, has been guilty of appearing a little naïve.

What needs to improve

In short, Villa’s away form.

After 15 matches they boast the sixth best home record in the top flight and Emery quickly identified the contrast in their performances on the road.

The numbers are startling. Of the 22 goals Villa have conceded, 16 of them have come away from Villa Park. At the other end of the pitch, they had scored just three goals in seven away games before the 2-1 win at Brighton prior to the break.

That result was the most encouraging of the campaign and Emery will be eager to build on it when the action finally resumes.

Thankfully, Villa appear well on the way to resolving the attacking issues which blighted the final weeks of Gerrard’s reign. After scoring just seven goals in the first 11 matches, they have netted nine in the four since his dismissal.

Firepower no longer seems a problem for this team, though Emery will hope to get more consistency from playmakers Emi Buendia and Philippe Coutinho.

Target for the rest of the season:

Though three wins in four prior to the break has eased Villa away from the relegation zone, the first target remains securing safety.

That said, there is no doubt the strong finish to the first part of the campaign has changed the longer term outlook. Villa sit just three points behind sixth-placed Liverpool – their opponents in the first match back. Should they find the consistency which has eluded them for the best part of two years then a challenge in the top half of the table cannot be ruled out.