Aston Villa's Diego Carlos hoping for post World Cup return

Aston Villa's Diego Carlos during a pre-season friendly match at Banks's Stadium, Walsall. Picture date: Saturday July 9, 2022.

The £26million summer signing ruptured his Achilles tendon in August shortly after arriving at the club, as he went down injured late on in the win over Everton.

Carlos underwent surgery and has since been on a rehabilitation programme.

Now, the centre-back has travelled with the Villa squad to Dubai for their warm weather training camp as he steps up his rehabilitation, in the hope of making a swift return once Premier League football returns on Boxing Day.