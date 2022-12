Manchester City's Ruben Dias and Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday December 1, 2021. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

Unai Emery's side will travel to Manchester City in Sunday February 12 for a 4.30pm kick off.

And the following week their home clash against Arsenal will now take place at 12.30pm on Saturday February 18.

Elsewhere, tickets are on sale for Aston Villa's mid season fixture against Chelsea in Abu Dhabi.