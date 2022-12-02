Coach Aaron Danks departs Aston Villa for Middlesbrough

Aston Villa caretaker manager Aaron Danks on the touchline during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday October 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The 39-year-old, who joined Villa in 2021 after being assistant to Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht, took charge of two first-team games October after Steven Gerrard’s sacking.

The coach has previously managed England and Albion Under-21s and took to social media to bid his farewell to Villa.

He said: “My time at Aston Villa has come to an end.

“I have loved the experience that the club gave me and the many people I have had the privilege to work with and get to know personally.

“To the fans, it was an honour and privilege to represent you on the touchline,” he added.