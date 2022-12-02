Aston Villa and Cardiff City come together to remember Peter Whittingham

The two clubs contested the Peter Whittingham Memorial Match at Cardiff City Stadium on a night that attracted just over 10,000 fans.
Whittingham died in 2020 at the age of 35 of injuries sustained in a fall.
The midfielder played 56 times for Villa after being part of the FA Youth Cup winning team of 2002.
He would go onto make 507 career appearances including 413 in a ten year spell at Cardiff, where he scored 86 goals.
Jacob Ramsey got Villa's goal and he was part of a strong team that included Tyrone Mings, Calum Chambers, Ollie Watkins, Cameron Archer and captain Ashley Young
The PW7 foundation was established a year after Whittingham's death by trustees and his close family members including his wife Amanda, brother James, sister Rachel and mother Sally.
The foundation also helps three key causes in the Cardiff City FC Foundation, Winston’s Wish and King Henry VIII Senior School.