Villarreal defender Pau Torres backed as a key Aston Villa target

By Lewis CoxAston VillaPublished: Comments

Former Villa defender Alan Hutton backed reported target Pau Torres to address a weak spot in the squad and ‘make the role his own’.

Unai Emery could move for his former defender Torres
Unai Emery could move for his former defender Torres

Villarreal central defender Torres, 25, was a top performer for new Villa Park boss Unai Emery at his previous club.

Hutton, the ex-Scotland full-back, believes Villa are lacking in defensive quality and Torres, alongside summer signing Diego Carlos who is returning from a long-term injury setback, could be a shrewd acquisition.

“Emery is certain to want to put his own stamp on the team,” Hutton said to Football Insider.

“It happens all the time – managers going back to their old sides. It’s familiarity, Emery knows what he’s all about.

“Torres is a fantastic footballer and he’d definitely come in and make that position better and make it his own spot.

“Especially with (Diego) Carlos coming back, bringing in that sort of competition for places is going to really shore up one of the weakest spots in this Villa team.”

Emery faces former club Villarreal at Villa Park in a mid-season friendly on December 15.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

