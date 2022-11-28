Aston Villa welcome Stevenage in rare FA Cup third round tie

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa and team-mates applaud the fans after the final whistle in the Premier League match at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Brighton. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Villa will host Steve Evans' League Two outfit on the weekend of January 6 and January 9.

Elsewhere, Wolves will travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup.

The draw echoes the clash in 2017 when then Championship side Wolves pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory.

Albion will travel to non league Chesterfield, currently third in the National League, hoping to avoid a giant-killing.