Aston Villa welcome Stevenage in rare FA Cup third round tie

Villa will host Steve Evans' League Two outfit on the weekend of January 6 and January 9.
Elsewhere, Wolves will travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup.
The draw echoes the clash in 2017 when then Championship side Wolves pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory.
Albion will travel to non league Chesterfield, currently third in the National League, hoping to avoid a giant-killing.
Walsall will travel to Charlton or Stockport County after overcoming Carlisle in injury time last weekend.