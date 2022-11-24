Notification Settings

Aston Villa's Leander Dendoncker targeting World Cup glory

By Russell Youll

Villa midfielder Leander Dendoncker is targeting World Cup glory with Belgium.

Aston Villa's Leander Dendoncker

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder joined the Villans from Wolves in a transfer deadline day move and has been a regular member of the Belgium squad over recent years.

And he is now looking to help the Red Devils make their mark in World Cup history.

“Every country wants to win the World Cup,” said Dendoncker to Villa TV.

“The last World Cup was the same expectations, and we did really well. Now, everyone hopes we can do even better, which will be really hard because we’re still a small country.

“We have a very good team, but it will be really difficult. The World Cup is always really special, but you can have one bad day and you go out. We will have to be at our very best in order to go far.”

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

