Aston Villa boss Unai Emery to make most of break

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Unai Emery intends to use the World Cup break to firmly establish “his way” at Villa.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery before the Premier League match at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022.
The boss and his players experienced a frenetic – and largely successful – first fortnight at the helm after taking charge at the start of the month, with Villa winning two Premier League matches either side of a Carabao Cup exit.

Emery is now looking forward to spending more time with his squad over the coming weeks as they prepare to resume the season at home to Liverpool on Boxing Day.

He said: “The wins before the break allowed us to be positive, to rest a little bit and enjoy the World Cup. Then we have one month to work out any tactical or individual issues and try to create our way.”

Villa academy defender Triston Rowe, meanwhile, is a reported target for Chelsea. The 16-year-old full-back has made three appearances for the club’s under-21s this season.

