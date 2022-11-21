Steven Gerrard looks dejected after the Premier League match at Craven Cottage - hours before he was sacked as Villa boss.

Gerrard left Rangers last November to take over at Villa Park and was replaced by former Arsenal and Rangers defender Giovanni Van Bronckhorst.

However, with the Ibrox club seven points adrift of Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title - the Dutchman has been sacked.

And Gerrard, who who led The Gers to the title back in 2021, is now among the bookies favourites to make a return.

Betfair have Gerrard, who was sacked after a dismal start to the campaign, is at at 2/1 to make a return to Ibrox, with his former assistant manager Michael Beale, currently at QPR, at 4/1.

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche, who has been linked with a number of jobs in recent months is 8/1, with Chris Wilder at 16/1 in the early market.

Announcing Van Bronckhorst's departure from Ibrox, Rangers chairman Douglas Park said: "I want to thank Gio for the hard work he has put in over the last 12 months and, especially, the achievements of taking the club to the Europa League final and winning the Scottish Cup last season," said Rangers chairman Douglas Park.