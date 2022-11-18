Wolves and Aston Villa handed home FA Youth Cup ties to start

Wolves in action during the 2021/22 FA Youth Cup (Getty)

Wolves under-18s welcome Leicester City after yesterday’s draw.

The Wolves teens are fourth in their under-18s North Division this season and host South Division strugglers Leicester.

Villa’s under-18s, meanwhile, welcome Brentford for their tie.

Albion’s youngsters are on the road at Nottingham Forest.

All third round ties must be played by December 17.

Albion defender Dara O'Shea admitted Republic of Ireland need to become more streetwise to see out games after succumbing twice in a 2-1 home friendly defeat to Stale Solbakken's Norway.

O’Shea, who played alongside Baggies colleague Jayson Molumby, said: “We have to look back at it and maybe just be a bit more streetwise and manage the game a bit better, maybe not give away fouls in those areas and stuff like that.

“It’s not any one person making a mistake, it’s a collective and we’ve all got to look at it that way.”