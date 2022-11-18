Notification Settings

Unai Emery: Plenty more to come from Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara

By Matt Maher

Villa boss Unai Emery reckons there is plenty more to come from Boubacar Kamara after the midfielder’s impressive return to action.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (centre) under pressure from Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara (left) and Ashley Young during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Kamara featured in Villa’s final two matches before the World Cup break, after recovering from a knee injury which had kept him sidelined since mid-September.

Emery has been encouraged by the 22-year-old’s performances but believes there is still room for improvement. Kamara joined Villa on a free transfer from Marseille in the summer.

Emery said: “He is young but he has experience, having played for Marseille and he’s been very competitive.

“My first point of view of him is that he’s competitive and tactically, he’s a very good player.

“He can still improve a lot but at the beginning he’s been very positive for us.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

