Aston Villa boss Unai Emery handed coaching award in Dubai

Emery, who has overseen victories over Manchester United and Brighton in his first two Premier League Games and lifting the club into mid-table, was given the honour on Thursday night at the prestigious ceremony.

The 51-year-old was recognised for a coaching career which has seen him take charge of clubs such as Valencia, Sevilla, Arsenal, Paris St Germain and Villareal before joining Villa at the start of this month.

He tweeted: “Amazing days in Dubai. Thanks so much for the Coach Career Award to my friends of @Globe_Soccer.

“I would like to come back soon to this great event, full of legends and top professionals, so we will work even harder to have success also with @AVFCOfficial.”

The gala evening in Dubai also saw the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sergio Ramos, Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romario and more legends of the game all present in the Middle East to collect awards for their contributions to the game.

Emery has etched his name into the European football record books as the most successful manager in the history of the Europa League.