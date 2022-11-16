Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa can win 'beautifully and ugly' says Emi Martinez

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Emi Martinez reckons Villa have proved they can win both beautifully and ugly in their first two Premier League matches under Unai Emery.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday September 25, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday September 25, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The goalkeeper rated their performance in the 3-1 win over Manchester United as the best since he joined from Arsenal more than two years ago.

It was followed by a much grittier display to earn a 2-1 victory at Brighton on Sunday.

Martinez said: “We had probably the best technical performance against United at home. Beautiful football. The best I’ve seen since I joined the club.

“Then going away and ending up defending with six defenders and four in front, it shows that we can do both.”

The win at the Amex was Villa’s first away from home this season and Martinez added: “When you can’t win, you start doubting yourself. But we’ve got a new manager, with new ideas.

“When you play in the Premier League away from home, you go to war. The last 20 minutes at Brighton, we went to war.”

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News