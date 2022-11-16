Aston Villa can win 'beautifully and ugly' says Emi Martinez

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday September 25, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The goalkeeper rated their performance in the 3-1 win over Manchester United as the best since he joined from Arsenal more than two years ago.

It was followed by a much grittier display to earn a 2-1 victory at Brighton on Sunday.

Martinez said: “We had probably the best technical performance against United at home. Beautiful football. The best I’ve seen since I joined the club.

“Then going away and ending up defending with six defenders and four in front, it shows that we can do both.”

The win at the Amex was Villa’s first away from home this season and Martinez added: “When you can’t win, you start doubting yourself. But we’ve got a new manager, with new ideas.